Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows off Baby Bump in Bikini on Greece Vacation

Kate Hudson is soaking up the sun in Greece, and flaunting her growing baby bump while she does it.

Ahead of her August due date, Hudson is taking some much-deserved time to relax before welcoming her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s first child together, Hudson’s third, the couple taking to the beaches of Skiathos island in Greece for some tlc.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the photos here on the Daily Mail.

Paparazzi caught the pregnant mom-of-two strolling along the beach, though she kept herself protected from the sun by wearing a sunhat, a white kimono, which her growing baby bump could be seen through, and a beige and brown sarong that matched her brown bikini top. She later cooled off in ocean, swapping the sarong for a blue and red wrap. Meanwhile Fujikawa sported bright palm-print swim trunks and a tank top.

A source close to the couple revealed that Hudson is currently taking time off from work as she awaits the arrival of her little girl.

“She’s due in August. They are on vacation now, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now,” the source told Us Weekly.

The couple, who announced that they were expecting a baby girl in April via a balloon popping gender reveal party, are reportedly “madly in love” and have been eager to grow their family.

“Kate and Danny are over-the-moon ecstatic. Kate has had the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything,” another source told the publication shortly after the pregnancy announcement. “Once she met Danny she just knew that she wanted a baby with him and hoped and prayed that it would happen. For it to be a girl is just the icing on the cake. Danny is so good with kids and has been great with her boys.”

The 39-year-old actress — who shares son Ryder Robinson, 14, with rocker Chris Robinson, and son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, with musician Matt Bellamy — has eagerly been documenting her pregnancy for fans on her Instagram account.

In May, she teased that her most recent pregnancy may serve as inspiration for a maternity line of her popular Fabletics active wear, stating that “our wheels are turning over in our design center.”

Hudson, known to be a fitness fanatic, recently shared a series of Snapchat videos of herself and her niece, Rio Laura, 4, working out.