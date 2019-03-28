Pregnant Meghan Markle Has Relatable Nerves in Final Trimester

Meghan Markle is having pre-baby jitters ahead of the birth of her first royal baby with Prince Harry.

The Duchess, currently well into her third trimester, is reportedly feeling anxious about the impending birth, with her due date believed to be sometime in late April or early May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sources close to Meghan say that, like any new mom-to-be, she’s feeling somewhat nervous as the due date approaches, but Harry is there by her side,” royal reporter Omid Scobie told Good Morning America on Wednesday. “He’s decreased a lot of his work to be there for his wife.”

Adding to the stress and nerves is the fact that the couple’s move from Kensington Palace and into Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage has been delayed due to continued renovations in preparation of the little prince or princess’s birth.

“It’s been all hands to the pump. The builders have worked all week whatever the weather. But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout,” a source claimed. “The word is they’ve been quite demanding, which is understandable as what homeowner doesn’t want their house to be perfect?”

The couple had been anticipating moving into their new home this month, but the delays now have them scheduled to make the move sometime next month, meaning that they will have little time to settle into life in Windsor before baby Sussex makes their arrival.

The couple had chosen the location due to the privacy that it offers, something that they want as they grow their family. Frogmore Cottage is “set in a delightful location, safe and secure — away from prying eyes — and lots of space to bring up a family,” according royal expert Dickie Arbiter.

In preparation of the royal baby, both Markle and Harry have stepped back from their royal duties. While the Duchess is currently on maternity leave, Harry has also begun to scale back his royal obligations, something that will continue after the royal birth as he adjusts to being a father.

Royal watchers eager to welcome baby Sussex, who will be seventh in line to the British Throne, or wanting to help ease Markle’s nerves with some sound advice now have a way to send their support, congratulations, and advice.

Fans can send letters to Clarence House, where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, live. It is also the location of the Sussex’s correspondence section. The address can be found here. Letters accidentally mailed to Kensington Palace will be forwarded to the proper address, and snail mail senders may even be lucky enough to get a response from the royal couple!