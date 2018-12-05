Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle’s Growing Baby Bump Visible During Christmas Carol Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on Tuesday evening to attend a Christmas Carol Service in London, with the Duchess displaying her growing baby bump in a navy blue dress and coat.

The royal couple visited St. Luke’s Church to attend the service, which is an annual tradition for Harry. The service raises money for the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, a charity named after Harry’s friend who passed away in 2002. The fund supports schools in rural Uganda, and Harry and Prince William have been patrons of the organization since 2007.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the event, Markle wore a navy dress with a scooped neckline along with a navy jacket, and while there aren’t many photos of the couple at the service, it’s clear that Markle’s baby bump has officially popped. Her hair was pulled back in her signature low messy bun, and Harry coordinated with his wife in a navy blue jacket and lighter button down.

A snap of the couple during the evening can be seen here.

According to Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, both Harry and Markle were involved in the service, with Markle giving a reading of the poem “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson and Harry sharing an appeal for the charity.

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, also attended the service. William and Kate Middleton did not attend, as they were at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s evening reception for members of the diplomatic corps.

While the Fab Four weren’t together for this event, they will spend time together over the Christmas holiday, as the group is scheduled to spend Christmas in Norfolk with the Queen at Sandringham.

On Christmas Eve, the royals are expected to do a walkabout in Sandringham, as the event is a royal tradition and will this year offer fans another glimpse at Markle’s growing bump.

Once the newest royal baby arrives, he or she will have plenty of built-in friends, and Kate Middleton recently discussed the family’s upcoming arrival during an event last week.

When Middleton and William visited Leicester University, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke with one fan who asked her if she was excited about Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry’s upcoming arrival.

“Absolutely!” the royal responded in a video shared by Harry_Meghan_Updates on Instagram.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she added. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby / Indigo