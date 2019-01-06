Post Malone Posts Troubling Message About His ‘Mental Stability’

Rapper Post Malone tweeted a troubling message on Sunday morning, making fans fear he was not “mentally stable.”

Malone had a year full of ups and downs in 2018, with huge career milestones, near death experiences and a constant battle between his die-hard fans and his critics. He also survived a frightening year in rap music, where many of his contemporaries experienced violence and drug issues, and in some cases did not survive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Malone revealed that he is dealing with issues of his own as well. The rapper got on Twitter with a candid plea to his fans around 10:30 a.m. ET.

If y’all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y’all please let me live? I’m trying my best here. That’s all I can do. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) January 6, 2019



“If y’all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y’all please let me live?” he wrote. “I’m trying my best here. That’s all I can do.”

It was not immediately clear what Malone was referring to with his plaintive post, though it seemed like it had to do with social media. The rapper deals with extreme cases of die-hard fans and extreme haters every day online, and it has worn on him before.

Outside of that, there is no pressing controversy for Malone to be concerned about. The rapper is celebrating the successful release of his new song “Wow” this week, as well as his inclusion on many year-end lists. Looking back on 2018, Malone has been lauded among some of the biggest artists in the world, with particular praise for his live performances.

Still, it is understandable for the star to feel like social media is a constant onslaught of emotional beratement. This year has shown the toll that unfiltered access to fans can take on celebrities, particularly those with mental health issues. Last month, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson posted an unsettling message, leading some to fear he was on the brink of suicide.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote before deleting his Instagram. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”

Malone himself has no specific documented mental health issues. In the past, he has had a more defiant attitude when it comes to social media haters. In August, the rapper had an emergency plane landing that seemed precarious for a moment. When he got his feet back on solid ground, he saw many vicious insults from followers who hoped he would crash.

“I landed guys,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you for your prayers. Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / John Connor Coulston