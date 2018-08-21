Celebrity

Post Malone Flight Diverted to New York Airport Toward Emergency Landing

Post Malone’s flight that was supposed to make an emergency landing in Massachusetts has now been diverted to a New York airport.

According to Fox News, the plane will now attempt to make its landing at Stewart Airport, which is located north of New York City.

The pilots will continue to circle the airport and burn fuel for a while until they are ready to land. The emergency landing is necessary as the plane reportedly blew out multiple tires upon takeoff.

At this time, it is unknown when exactly the lane will make its landing, but it first has to burn off a total of 3,700 gallons of fuel. There is no confirmation on how much has already been burned.

Many have taken to social media to comment on the developing situation, with friends and fans alike sending out supportive messaged to the rapper/singer.

“Pray for post Malone and his team on that plane right now. Insane. Praying for a safe landing,” tweeted singer Parker McCollum.

Prayers and Thoughts out to [Post Malone.] Hope his plane lands safely,” added professional streaming gamer Ninja.

“On edge about this [Post Malone] situation,” commented country music duo Dan + Shay. “Sending all the love and positive vibes to him and his crew for a safe landing. So scary.”

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the passengers, but emergency responders are said to be on the scene in the event that medical attention is required.

