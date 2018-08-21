Post Malone Flight Diverted to New York Airport Toward Emergency Landing

Post Malone’s flight that was supposed to make an emergency landing in Massachusetts has now been diverted to a New York airport.

Click here to watch the flight’s radar in real time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Fox News, the plane will now attempt to make its landing at Stewart Airport, which is located north of New York City.

The pilots will continue to circle the airport and burn fuel for a while until they are ready to land. The emergency landing is necessary as the plane reportedly blew out multiple tires upon takeoff.

SWF tower advising that Gulfstream with blown tires will continue holding for approximately 45 more minutes before landing.//t.co/s3EkUdkSaq pic.twitter.com/UEDinU17ou — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 21, 2018

At this time, it is unknown when exactly the lane will make its landing, but it first has to burn off a total of 3,700 gallons of fuel. There is no confirmation on how much has already been burned.

The G-IV will perform a fly by at SWF for visual confirmation from the tower of the condition of the landing gear before attempting to land. //t.co/s3EkUdkSaq pic.twitter.com/2PsdlG2elh — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 21, 2018

Many have taken to social media to comment on the developing situation, with friends and fans alike sending out supportive messaged to the rapper/singer.

Is anyone else freaking out about Post Malone right now? Just imagining what that must be like for everyone on that flight… — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) August 21, 2018

“Pray for post Malone and his team on that plane right now. Insane. Praying for a safe landing,” tweeted singer Parker McCollum.

“Prayers and Thoughts out to [Post Malone.] Hope his plane lands safely,” added professional streaming gamer Ninja.

Listening to air traffic control plan for Post Malone’s plane and the emergency landing live. This is crazy. //t.co/NpgwpvGZFN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) August 21, 2018

“On edge about this [Post Malone] situation,” commented country music duo Dan + Shay. “Sending all the love and positive vibes to him and his crew for a safe landing. So scary.”

My heart goes out 2 @PostMalone/ his entourage as their tires blew on takeoff. I’m about 2 takeoff on my plane 2 Boise, sending thoughts/prayers to #PostMalone & his crew 4 a safe landing. They need 2 dump fuel & lighten the load. Pilots will try to reduce fuel risk on landing. pic.twitter.com/VgAdvvri0a — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) August 21, 2018

At this time, there is no word on the condition of the passengers, but emergency responders are said to be on the scene in the event that medical attention is required.

Photo Credit: Adam Degross