Post Malone Denies Alleged Drug Use and Fans Have Thoughts

Post Malone recently denied allegations that he has been using and abusing illegal drugs, and many of his fans have thoughts on the matter. While performing in Memphis, Tennessee, Malone took a moment to address the situation, saying, “My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’m here to play you all some s—ty music and get f—ed up while we do it.”

Post Malone addresses the concerns about his health. pic.twitter.com/kysN6F91h3 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 8, 2020

“People have been asking me if I’m OK or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” he added. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

“Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic,” Malone concluded his statement.

Reactions to the comments and allegations have ranged from desperate pleas to shows of support. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.

Post Malone says he is NOT on drugs. How could you Not be on drugs and do this to yourself. pic.twitter.com/8qBgGLwOsA — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) March 8, 2020

I saw the video of Post Malone addressing his drug & alcohol abuse and when he said he doesn’t use drugs the only thing that crossed my mind was that’s exactly what a drug addict would say 🥴😂 — Cherie 💋 (@mericanmademama) March 8, 2020

Y’ALL POST IS FINE, HE’S HAPPY AND HE’S HEALTHY, THERE’S BEEN A COUPLE VIDEOS GOING AROUND OF HIM ADDRESSING THE MATTER, HE’S ALL GOOD MY DUDES@PostMalone @rriproarin — ❤️POST MALONE BIGGEST FAN❤️ (@PostySave) March 9, 2020

ya’ll are saying this is normal?

I really hope he’s okay #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/BGQQcl5aow — s (@ssshaiikha) March 7, 2020

saw post malone slander on the tl this morning so heres a wholesome vid to combat the hatepic.twitter.com/ImZdiEONxi — Music, Memes & Everything In Between (@topchartsmemes) March 7, 2020

Please protect posty at all costs 😕😞🙏🏻 #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/oPomLIodE8 — haley workman (@haley17139647) March 7, 2020

We don’t care what other says we just love you and your song#PostMalone pic.twitter.com/31UngOwMRi — Sanak Ranjit (@sanak_ranjit) March 8, 2020

God, please protect post malone 😭 pic.twitter.com/J5I9aXGukD — SUBURBAN PRINCE (@deylinuniverse) March 7, 2020

THE FACT THAT HE HAS SAVED SO MANY LIVES BY HIS MUSIC AND HE IS LOSING CONTROL OF HIS OWN LIFE. HITS ME. #POSTMALONE pic.twitter.com/K5PZ1GXRbz — Krzzblncmndz (@Kreeengss) March 8, 2020

Depending on which drug he’s on, that statement could be true. Buddy was lookin pretty out of it in a few of the clips I saw. — Zack (@Big_Dore) March 8, 2020

Even if he was u can’t make a person get help that don’t want the help it will just drive them to do more — Acid Mike 🤪 (@2020DaVision) March 8, 2020

Some people have been what he is going through and can tell exactly what it is. No one can help him he can only get help for himself when he wants it. — Asap Weso (@Asapweso) March 8, 2020

Fame changes people. #PostMalone 💀 I like this dude but he’s been acting strange. It be like once you’re famous, shit goes side ways 😂 He’s such a cool guy. I love his music. I hope he’s okay tho. I liked how he was before all that fame shit. First pic was before the fame hit! pic.twitter.com/08OC09bGQn — Fredapsychic (@fredapsychic) March 8, 2020

Im praying for you#postmalone❤️ pic.twitter.com/50KYoVGrI7 — queen mikhaela (@QMikhaela) March 9, 2020

#PostMalone here’s a video I took of the whole thing of him saying he is doing good in Memphis! pic.twitter.com/qvVctjkEW4 — Kelly Duncan (@KellyDu79249210) March 9, 2020

people saying @PostMalone is on drugs because he falls on the ground and gets emotional during his show 😂🤣 Imagine what they would think of they saw a @blessthefall set 💀 — BEAU (@beauknows) March 7, 2020

#PostMalone I hope he’s ok 😢I literally saw it in tiktok pic.twitter.com/KDcVWWRDP5 — Precious (@CingkiTt) March 8, 2020

Check on the mental and physical health of your friends just like you would for Post Malone or any other celebrities you follow. We live in a hurting world and a word of support goes a long way. You’re the only voice some people may get to hear.. — Aylor Evans (@AylorEvans) March 8, 2020

y’all were tripping about post malone, but don’t give a fuck when it’s your friends. — Brian (@itsbriancuh) March 7, 2020