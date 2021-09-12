Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn Crypt Smashed, Vandalized With Casket Allegedly Removed

It’s been nearly two years since rapper Pop Smoke was tragically gunned down in an LA Airbnb rental. As his music lives on and his family, friends, and fans continue to mourn his passing, those close to him are now dealing with another form of violation. TMZ reports that the late rapper’s gravesite has been vandalized.

Not only did culprits smash his crypt, but it appears that someone attempted to drag his casket out of the mausoleum. The media outlet obtained photos of damage which shows cement on the ground and some wording on the crypt destroyed and caved in. Smoke is buried at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the area where Smoke is buried does not have surveillance cameras. An employee of the cemetery made the discovery around 2:00 PM on Saturday, Sept. 11. The damage was done sometime between 2:30 PM on Friday, Sept. 10 and 2:00 PM on Saturday. The total damage of the crypt is $500.00 and police are actively investigating. No arrests have been made, nor are there any suspects as of yet.

It also appears that the culprits may have gotten into Smoke’s tomb as there are drag marks visible outside of the crypt. The crypt was clearly targeted. It’s unclear whether Smoke’s casket was untouched. As of now, his plaque has been replaced with a blank slab.

Four men, three of whom were minors at the time of Pop’s murder, have been indicted for his death. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case. Hours before his murder, Smoke posted several videos and pictures to his Instagram story, one of which revealed the address of his Airbnb. Per Page Six, cops believe the Instagram videos and photos led the killers to his address.