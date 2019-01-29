Police Respond After Blac Chyna and Kid Buu Fight During Hawaiian Vacation in Midst of Rob Kardashian Concerns

Blac Chyna’s Hawaiian vacation was trouble in paradise after police had to respond to a fight between the star and her new boyfriend Kid Buu.

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 28, both police and paramedics responded to the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Honolulu, Hawaii after receiving calls of a fight between Chyna and Kid Buu in one of the rooms. The incident is currently being investigated “as abuse of a household member.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shortly before 9 a.m. today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation,” a media liaison officer for the Honolulu Police Department said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located.”

“This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member,” the statement continued. “The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time.”

According to a source, both Chyna and Kid Buu were intoxicated at the time of the incident, which they claimed was “more of a ‘he said, she said’ situation.” The source also alleged that both parties “had complaints to the police” and that the call to authorities came from “someone from their group.”

“In the end no one was arrested or taken to the hospital,” the source added. “Again, this is not a typical incident at the hotel. In fact, this behavior is 100% unacceptable.”

A second source told the outlet that the party had been “being inappropriate” while staying at the hotel and that they were not “the typical hotel guests.” The source alleged that Chyna and her friends were seen “showing nipples, they were twerking and just being obnoxious,” leading to the hotel receiving a number of complaints due to the fact that there were also families with children at the hotel.

“You would never think Chyna is a mom by the way she behaved,” the source added.

The Hawaiian getaway was a point of concern even before a police call was made, as it came during the same weekend that Chyna was supposed to have custody of her 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with her ex Rob Kardashian.

According to reports, Kardashian only discovered that Chyna was jetting off for an island getaway when he attempted to drop Dream off, and the lines of communication, including calls, texts, reaching out to both Chyna’s representative and a nanny, and a text to an emergency app the former couple uses, were left unanswered.

The former couple’s custody agreement reportedly demands that each party let the other know so that the other parent has the option to spend more time with Dream.