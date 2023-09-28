Police Reportedly Visit Britney Spears' Home After Knife Video

Police officers reportedly visited Britney Spears' home after the singer posted a knife video on social media. Spears commonly takes to her Instagram to share clips of herself dancing at home. Recently, she shared one where she was dancing with knives but noted in the post caption, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!" She also turned off comments on the post.

Now, TMZ reports that police received multiple calls from individuals concerned for Spears' well-being, following the knife clip. In order to be cautious, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department stopped by Spears' home to make sure she was alright. They spoke with her, determined that she posed no risk to herself or others, and left. At this time, neither Spears nor any of her reps have spoken out or issued comments on the police welfare check.

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

This is not the first time this year that police have made a welfare check on Spears. Back in January, police were called to Spears' house after the pop star deleted her Instagram. While she has deactivated her account multiple times in the past, TMZ reported that fans were alarmed by her social media silence and reached out to authorities asking for a wellness check. Sheriff's department officers stopped by Spears' home and determined that she was not in any present danger or crisis.

In response to that incident, Spears took to social media to chide her fans, while referring to the calls as a "prank." She also asked fans to stop interfering with her privacy. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the Crossroads actress wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

"The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately," Spears went on to write. "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward." The singer then signed her message, "All the love, B."