Police Called to ‘Black-ish’ Star Tracee Ellis Ross’ Home

Tracee Eliis Ross is the latest Hollywood victim of a home burglary. The Black-ish star joins a long list of celebrities who have had their homes targeted.

NBC Los Angeles reports Ellis Ross was out of town at the time of the break-in. The ordeal was discovered at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after staff members arrived at the residence.

Three intruders broke in through the glass door, police say. The burglars left with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and handbags. Police left with security footage from the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made, and Ellis Ross has not made a public statement on the incident.

There’s been a mega burglary ring happening in towns that celebrities occupy, namely Atlanta and throughout Southern California. In August, one person was arrested after police responded to a burglary at the Beverly Hills house of Lionel Richie.

In June, burglars broke into the Los Feliz home of actor Brad Pitt, who at the time was working on a film and out of town. Nicole Kidman and musician Keith Urban’s home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Pacific Palisades home was broken into last August. Jennifer Aniston’s Bel-Air home was targeted in May.

In July, WWE Raw superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s Playa del Rey home was broken into, with thieves making out with an estimated $10,000 in cash. Marlon Wayans had his home broken into in June 2024, with the assailant leaving with thousands of dollars in cash and a safe.

Elsewhere in the world, rapper Slim Thug had his Houston apartment robbed in April, with jewelry, cash, and other possessions being taken, The Root reports. Drake’s Beverly Hills mansion was targeted in 2023. His Toronto mansion suffered an attempted break-in in 2024 with assailants shooting his security guard as he sat outside.