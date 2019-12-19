Police Called to Aaron Carter’s Home Amid False Alarm for Overdose

Police and paramedics responded to Aaron Carter’s home Wednesday night after fans feared he had overdosed during a live stream. The concern turned out to be a false alarm, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ that they arrived to the musician’s home at around 8 p.m. local time to perform a welfare check only to find Carter sleeping in his room.

At the time of the incident, the 32-year-old musician had been doing a live stream with his fans, though her had seemingly fallen asleep as the video was still going, sparking the concern. In a clip from the live stream obtained by TMZ, police can be heard entering Carter’s home.

“Aaron!” one of the officers yells. “What’s going on brother? F– man, are you OK?”

“What’s up guys?” Carter asks as he wakes. “Yeah, we’re good.”

According to Carter, who later spoke to the outlet, responding officers had asked him if he was suicidal, if he had taken any pills, or threatened to harm himself. Carter denied having done any of these things and the authorities determined that he was fine. Carter said that he plans to ask police to replace his front door, which was kicked down as authorities entered his home.

Following the incident, Carter returned to his live stream, where he showed off the damage and expressed his irritation over the damage to his property.

“I don’t know who called but y’all need to chill out…the f—ing cops broke in my f—ing door. It’s f—ed,” he said.

“I’m fine, I’m chill,” the musician said later in the video after a neighbor offered to fix the door for him. “I got some pizza coming, so I’m just chilling.”

Although the worry was all just a false alarm, concern over Carter’s well-being has been all the buzz among his fans in recent months. After an outlet published a story alleging that he was doing drugs, suggesting that a “suspicious white line” appeared in a video he had shared, Carter hit back by documenting himself taking a drug test.

“I’m just letting you know that I’m taking a drug test right now,” he said in the video. “It says for amphetamines, cocaine, MDMA, meth, opiates, PCP, and THC.”

“Please shut the f— up and stop what you’re doing,” he said in a second video showing the results of the test, which showed negative results for each substance other than THC. “There’s a lot of truth about fake news and by attacking celebrities its terrible. I’m fighting back and that makes me stronger than most. Don’t ever question me again.”

According to Carter, his struggles with addiction first began after he suffered a broken jaw in a fight, which resulted in doctors prescribing him oxycodone, which he quickly became addicted to. In recent months, however, Carter has continuously denied accusations he is using illegal substances.