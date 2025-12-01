Podcast Host Reveals ‘Botched Botox’ Procedure, Says She ‘Can’t Smile’

Bobbi Althoff is “actually so angry” after a “botched” Botox procedure left her unable to smile.

The 28-year-old Not This Again host took to her TikTok on Nov. 9 to share how a trip to a “TMJ specialist” to fix her jaw issues left her with limited facial mobility, writing in the caption, “#botchedbotox Actually so angry. My face is paralyzed, I can’t move it, and I could cry.”

The influencer, who first entered the spotlight in 2023 with her former show The Really Good Podcast, explained at the start of her TikTok that a bad experience with Botox years ago left her “scared” of the treatment, a fear she overcame at the urging of her specialist.

“I go in, he does a CT scan of my jaw, and he told me, ‘It’s not a bone problem, it’s a muscle problem,’” she recalled. “He’s also like, ‘Have you ever heard of getting Botox in your jaw?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I’ve had a bad experience with Botox.’”

After being reassured that Botox would help her jaw, Althoff agreed to the treatment, despite her fears that it would “change [her] face.”

Althoff, who is mom to daughters Luca, 5, and Isla, 3, with ex-husband Cory Althoff, then said she received “25 units” of Botox on each side of her temples — an amount she felt like was “a lot” at the time.

As the Botox began to settle, Althoff realized something was indeed wrong with her face. “My eyes look like they’re frozen. But the worst f—king part?” she asked, before trying to smile at the camera. “I can’t smile. My face is frozen. I can feel all this tension right in here. It just hurts.”

“Something’s wrong. I don’t know what it is, but something’s not moving right. I can’t tell you what it is,” the social media personality went on, adding that her facial paralysis is causing her to lisp and that she had woken up with “the worst migraine” two days in a row.

Althoff said she had reached out to her practitioner to tell him what had happened, but claimed he dismissed her concerns as “nothing.”

“I can feel all this tension just right in here. It just hurts,” said Althoff, gesturing at her cheeks. “I’m afraid of what it’s gonna change in my face, but I can’t do anything. So for the next three months, I’m just gonna f—king look stupid.”