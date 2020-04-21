Playmate Ashley Mattingly's Suicide Spurs Shocked Reactions Online

On Monday, TMZ reported some tragic news about a former Playboy Playmate. The publication reported that Ashley Mattingly died by suicide at the age of 33. The news was confirmed to the outlet by Mattingly's twin brother Billy and her sister Christy, who confirmed that their sister had died on Wednesday. Considering how shocking this news is, Mattingly's passing has prompted many emotional messages from individuals online.

According to TMZ, Mattingly, who was Playboy's Miss March in 2011, was found unresponsive by police on Wednesday after a close friend of hers called the authorities to perform a wellness check on her. Mattingly's family shared with TMZ that the former Playmate has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, but they thought that "she was trying to get her life back on track." Mattingly was living in Texas, which is under a shelter-in-place order, at the time of her death. Her family told the outlet that the quarantine measures did not help Mattingly's well-being and that she adopted a golden retriever puppy, named Miss Jean, to help deal with her loneliness. The dog is reportedly being cared for by Mattingly's family now.

In response to the news of Mattingly's death, many have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow. Not only have fans expressed their thoughts on the tragic news, but several former Playboy models have also addressed the news on social media.