Playmate Ashley Mattingly's Suicide Spurs Shocked Reactions Online
On Monday, TMZ reported some tragic news about a former Playboy Playmate. The publication reported that Ashley Mattingly died by suicide at the age of 33. The news was confirmed to the outlet by Mattingly's twin brother Billy and her sister Christy, who confirmed that their sister had died on Wednesday. Considering how shocking this news is, Mattingly's passing has prompted many emotional messages from individuals online.
According to TMZ, Mattingly, who was Playboy's Miss March in 2011, was found unresponsive by police on Wednesday after a close friend of hers called the authorities to perform a wellness check on her. Mattingly's family shared with TMZ that the former Playmate has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past, but they thought that "she was trying to get her life back on track." Mattingly was living in Texas, which is under a shelter-in-place order, at the time of her death. Her family told the outlet that the quarantine measures did not help Mattingly's well-being and that she adopted a golden retriever puppy, named Miss Jean, to help deal with her loneliness. The dog is reportedly being cared for by Mattingly's family now.
In response to the news of Mattingly's death, many have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow. Not only have fans expressed their thoughts on the tragic news, but several former Playboy models have also addressed the news on social media.
A Throwback Tribute
I am devastated. My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/P560nV73Ap— Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) April 20, 2020
So Sorry To Hear This
I am so sorry to hear that news. Deepest sympathy to you. 33 is way too young. Hope you are ok.— John Mulligan (@Mulliganj) April 20, 2020
Thoughts Go Out To The Family
My condolences. Anytime someone is in so much that only option they can see is the permanent one is a very sad day. I hope her family has support.— Scott Steadman Lucas (@steadman_lucas) April 20, 2020
Sending Kind Words
Rest in peace Ashley. 🙏🏽💕— 🍂Audra Wise🍂 (@WiseAudra) April 19, 2020
Incredibly Sad
RIP #AshleyMattingly Sometimes this world is just too much to bare. But stay... Try #SuicideAwareness— NobodysGirl6 (@Justminxy) April 20, 2020
Rest In Peace
May you RIP @AshleyMattingly 😔 I’m not very good with words when it comes to things like this, but i’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/E7Dy8dAc1F— Tiffany Toth (@TiffanyTothxoxo) April 20, 2020
Keeping Her Memory Alive
No words necessary, it’s just sad and important to remember her 😢— Brian (@Brian32223) April 20, 2020
Just Awful News
Oh no oh my gosh 😭 She was always so sweet! Ugh this is awful— Kari Nautique (@Kari_Nautique) April 20, 2020
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.