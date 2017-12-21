Hugh Hefner’s Will Forbids Family From $43 Million Fortune If They’re Reckless With Drugs or Spending

A new report reveals that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner included a stipulation in his will that none of his benefactors will receive their inheritance if they are reckless with their money or if they fall victim to substance abuse.

Hefner left behind four children (Christie, David, Marston and Cooper) and a wife (Crystal) when he died, but noted in his will that if any of them becomes dependant on drugs or alcohol, or is found to be spending their fortune unwisely by his estate trustees, then they will be cut off.

They can have their inheritance reinstated if they prove they can go 12-months sober or without any infractions, according to the Daily Mail.

“If the Trustees reasonably believe that as a result the beneficiary is unable to care for himself or herself, or is unable to manage his or her financial affairs, all mandatory distributions… to the beneficiary… will be suspended,” the legal documents read.

“[Rights to the trust may be restored] in the case of use or consumption of an illegal substance, examinations indicate no such use for 12 months and, in all cases, when the Trustees in their discretion determine that the beneficiary is able to care for himself or herself and is able to manage his or her financial affairs,” they further explain.

Hefner died on Sept. 27, 2018, and his estate is estimated to be worth around $43 million, which seems like a surprisingly low number considering his Hustler competitor Larry Flint currently has a net-worth estimated to be around $500 million.

After his passing, it was announced that the business mogul died of heart failure after apparently contracting a very aggressive strain of e-coli that is said to be resistant to drugs.