Late Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner’s Hollywood Hills Home Hits Market for $7.2 Million

It’s been just shy of four months since Playboy founder Hugh Hefner passed away, and now his Hollywood Hills home has been listed on the market for $7.2 million.

Hefner left the home to his wife Crystal when he died in September, even though the two of them lived in the Playboy mansion at the time.

Not only did Hefner leave his 31-year-old bride a $5 million inheritance, but the prenuptial agreement she signed made it so that the home couldn’t be taken from her either.

Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows in many of the rooms, as well as floors of limestone, white oak, Brazilian walnut, and Italian tile, the beautiful modern home is located just east of the Bird Streets neighborhood.

Scroll down to see photos of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bath, 5,917-square-foot home, originally shared by Realtor.

A new report revealed that Hefner included a stipulation in his will that none of his benefactors will receive their inheritance if they are reckless with their money or if they fall victim to substance abuse.

Hefner left behind four children (Christie, David, Marston and Cooper) and a wife (Crystal) when he died, but noted in his will that if any of them becomes dependent on drugs or alcohol, or is found to be spending their fortune unwisely by his estate trustees, then they will be cut off.

Hefner’s benefactors can have their inheritance reinstated if they prove they can go 12-months sober or without any infractions, according to the Daily Mail.

“If the Trustees reasonably believe that as a result the beneficiary is unable to care for himself or herself, or is unable to manage his or her financial affairs, all mandatory distributions… to the beneficiary… will be suspended,” the legal documents read.

“[Rights to the trust may be restored] in the case of use or consumption of an illegal substance, examinations indicate no such use for 12 months and, in all cases, when the Trustees in their discretion determine that the beneficiary is able to care for himself or herself and is able to manage his or her financial affairs,” the documents further explain.

Hefner died on Sept. 27, 2018, and his estate is estimated to be worth around $43 million, which seems like a surprisingly low number considering his Hustler competitor Larry Flint currently has a net-worth estimated to be around $500 million.

Hefner and Crystal became engaged on December 24, 2010, eventually marrying on December 31, 2012 after Crystal had broken off the relationship once.

After his passing, it was announced that the business mogul died of heart failure after apparently contracting a very aggressive strain of e-coli that is said to be resistant to drugs.

In a 2017 interview, Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper spilled his thoughts on many things regarding the Playboy empire, and one of those things was how he thought The Girls Next Door was “demeaning.”

According to Page Six, Cooper specifically said that the show damaged Playboy’s reputation, and then went on to explain, “[The show] collected a young audience, but didn’t do a good job of conveying how Playboy is both playful and sophisticated.”

The Girls Next Door was a reality TV show on E! that revolved around the lives of Hefner’s three girlfriends at the time — Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. It aired from 2005 until 2009.

In addition to his strong feelings on the former Playboy reality show, Cooper also commented on the magazine’s decision to do away with nudity only to backtrack months later and feature it again.

“There was a lack of understanding of who we are. Nudity hadn’t been the problem — it was how it’d been presented,” Cooper said.

Lastly, Cooper shared a little insight into his father’s health at the time, saying, “It’s tough to watch him struggle, but I’m just happy it’s physical and not mental,” in regard to Hefner’s troubles with his back and his hearing.

Interestingly, Bridget Marquardt from The Girls Next Door told journalists that she hadn’t heard from Hefner, her ex-boyfriend, in many years.

At the time, a representative for Hefner responded by saying, “To be frank with you, this is a bit silly. Hef holds nothing but the fondest memories of his time spent with Bridget and he continues to wish her all the best in her new life.”

In 2015, Playboy magazine announced that they were doing away with nudity in the magazine. The explanation given at the time was, “The political and sexual climate of 1953, the year Hugh Hefner introduced Playboy to the world, bears almost no resemblance to today.”

In 2017, after much consideration, the company decided to roll back their ban on nudity and re-launched, as it were, their brand with nudity a re-integrated part if the magazine.

Commenting on the magazine returning to its previous nudity policy, Cooper said, “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake.

“Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem. Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are,” he concluded.