‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed by a Male Star

Actress Rebel Wilson has come forward with her own experiences with sexual harassment while working on films.

Wilson, best known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, recounted an incident of harassment by a male actor and another close call with a director.

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas, but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood,” Wilson wrote. “As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.”

Co-Star

The actress first detailed the experience with the actor, who she left unnamed. She described him as a “male star” who cornered her and asked her to perform a sexual act while others looked on.

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass,” Wilson wrote. “All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

She then took action by contacting her agent and lawyer to make a complaint to the movie studio. She was then told to “be nice and support” the offending star despite the “disgusting” ordeal.

“Later I was threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused,” she wrote. “The whole thing was disgusting.

I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.”

Director

She then followed that account up with another recollection. While this was incident with an unnamed director did not involve direct harassment, it did involve a dicey situation that could have gone too far had she not left.

“Earlier in my career, I also had a ‘hotel room’ encounter with a top director,” Wilson said. “I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately.”

She added, “I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.”

Closing Thoughts

Wilson then wrapped up her string of tweets by acknowledging that she was “lucky” and knew that others have had more traumatic experiences than she did. She just wanted to do all she could to lend her voice to a issue many have been affected by.

“To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening,” Wilson wrote. “I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level.”

She closed by saying, “I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will.”

