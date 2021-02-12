Pitbull Speaks out Against Britney Spears' Conservatorship: She Deserves 'Chance to Control Her Own Destiny'

✖

Pitbull has spoken out against Britney Spears' conservatorship and the "Free Britney" movement, saying that he believes the pop music icon deserves a "chance to control her own destiny." During an interview with Hollywood Raw’s Dax Holt, the rapper praised Spears for her kindness and expressed support for her being taken off her legal conservatorship. "Britney gave me an amazing opportunity to be able to go on tour with her in Europe. I’m very good friends with the manager Larry Rudolph," Pitbull said. "You know, I’m all about freedom, I’m all about independence. As far as what’s going on with Britney, that’s been going on for many many years. Hopefully, they can break the cycle."

The Grammy winner went on to say, "Hopefully, she gets the chance to control her own destiny. To control your own destiny in life doesn’t mean you have to have to get it absolutely right the first time. It’s never about that. They’re not called mistakes they are called 'must-takes' and mistakes don’t make you… you know, you don’t make mistakes, mistakes make you. Therefore she has to get a chance to be herself. She has to get a chance to live her life. She has to get a chance to control her own destiny and create her own future." He eventually concluded by proudly saying, "Free Britney!"

Pitbull's comments come as a probate judge overruled her father Jamie Spears’ objections to an order that forces him to be a co-conservator with Bessemer Trust Co., per Variety. On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer as co-conservator, while also denying Spears’ request for her father to removed completely from the conservatorship. Penny also denied an objection from Jamie's attorney regarding the language of the proposed order, which they claim improperly reduced his powers over Spears' estate.

While addressing the court, Spears’ attorney, Samuel Ingham, said the purpose of the order was to give both Jamie and Bessemer "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client." He went on to say, "It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue."