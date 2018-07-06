Pippa Middleton Puts Baby Bump on Display During Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton attended the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday with brother James Middleton, displaying her growing baby bump as she took in the tennis matches.

Pippa is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, with the mom-to-be reportedly due in October.

She attended the matches wearing a white eyelet dress with ruffled sleeves, round sunglasses and espadrilles, accessorizing with a wicker clutch and hat to further shade her face. The lightweight dress also showed off the 34-year-old’s baby bump as she placed her arms in front of her.

The Middleton siblings watched Spain’s Rafael Nadal play Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin in the men’s singles second round inside the All England Lawn Tennis Club, with Nadal advancing to the next round of competition.

In her latest column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen, Pippa shared that she’s taking some advice from one of tennis’ greatest stars — Serena Williams.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” she wrote, via Entertainment Tonight. “Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months.”

Pippa added, “Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis.”

The mom-to-be confirmed her pregnancy in June in an earlier column for the magazine, where she shared that her journey to becoming a mom has been very different than sister Kate Middleton‘s.

The Duchess of Cambridge notably suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that affected the royal during all three of her pregnancies.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Pippa wrote, according to Hello! magazine.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum can cause persistent vomiting which can lead to dehydration and weight loss, as well as severe nausea. Kate’s illness caused her to miss royal appearances and spend time on bed rest, especially during the first months of her pregnancies.

Pippa, on the other hand, was able to continue as normal, though she did note that she has changed her fitness routine a bit since learning she was expecting.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, adding that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier” months had passed.

Photo Credit: Getty / Neil Mockford