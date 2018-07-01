Here’s Who Pippa Middleton Is Channeling During Her Pregnancy

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s sister, opened up in her latest Waitrose column this week about keeping up her fitness while pregnant with her first child.

According to her, she’s channeling tennis champion Serena Williams, a close friend of her new relative Meghan Markle.

“I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy,” she wrote. “Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months up to eight months.”

“Few of us can relate to this elite excellence,” she continued. “But if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis.”

Middleton went on to say she kept her baby bump hidden from her personal trainer for the first few months in order to keep her “four to five-day-a-week routine” going. Now that she’s a few more months along, she’s had to slow that process down, but has managed to stay active by continuing to play on the court.

“(I’ve been told to) keep two feet on the ground when hitting strokes and to avoid sharp turns and quick movements, particularly as I approach the due date.”

Reports of her pregnancy first circulated in April, with a friend telling the U.K. Sun on Sunday that she had already told her friends and family.

“Pippa and James have always known they wanted children,” the source said. “They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family.”

She officially confirmed the pregnancy in her Waitrose column in early June, admitting to her readers that she’s already seen changes to her body.

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase — but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s being strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery.”

In April, Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement on April 23. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

A due date for Middleton’s first child has yet to be announced.