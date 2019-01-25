Pink Will ‘Never Apologize’ for ‘Very Polarizing Opinions’ Despite Getting Threats

Singer Pink is as outspoken as they come, with the star often voicing her opinions on topics ranging from gender identity to politics.

The mom of two used Instagram on Thursday to explain why she’ll never apologize for those opinions, writing that her upbringing instilled in her the value of standing up for what she believes in, no matter what others might think.

“I am the same girl I’ve always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong,” she began. “I have apologized many times. I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone.”

“I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions,” Pink added. “If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f*ck yourself.”

After encouraging those who disagreed to unfollow her, the singer continued her post by sharing her thoughts on the current state of the United States, calling for equality and respect in a time of turmoil.

“This country is broken right now in a lot of ways,” she wrote. “It makes me very angry and sad. We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It’s tragic. And we’re all to blame. There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all. Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honored and treated with respect. These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it. No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight.

Pink’s post came after she spoke out about the viral standoff between Kentucky high school student Nick Sandmann and a Native American elder and veteran, Nathan Phillips, that took place in Washington, D.C. last Friday.

“Appalling and beyond disrespectful. Nauseating,” she had written alongside a video of the incident. “What’s going to be done about this? And why can’t this shit happen when I’m around? There’d be some headlines that day. That’s for sure. Where are the chaperones???? Teachers??? Parents????”

Longer footage of the standoff shows that Phillips walked between the students and group of Black Hebrew Israelites who had been yelling at the group and criticizing them for their MAGA hats. Phillips, who was chanting what he referred to as a peaceful prayer, was eventually surrounded by Sandmann and his classmates.

