Pink Stops Concert to Console Young Fan Mourning Mom

Pink was performing in Brisbane, Australia on Tuesday when she spotted a sign in the audience that caused her to stop her show.

The singer had noticed a 14-year-old girl named Leah Murphy’s sign, which read, “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mom last month. I would LOVE a hug…Please!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pink immediately obliged, leaving the stage to find Murphy in the audience and delivering a hug, an autograph on the teen’s arm and a pair of selfies.

Murphy’s mother, Debbie, passed away in June, and she and her daughter had planned to see Pink perform in Sydney. Debbie passed before the concert, which Leah still traveled to attend, though it was ultimately canceled when the singer fell ill.

So Leah’s aunt, Katrina Donkin, got tickets to Pink’s Brisbane show and organized the signs as a way for her niece to hopefully share a special moment with the singer who means so much to her.

“I had strangers in the crowd grab them off us as well and start waving them. It was just enough for Pink to say, ‘what is that?’” Donkin told ABC News Australia of the signs. The family made their way to the front row, where Pink held Leah “for … it felt like 20 seconds,” Donkin shared.

A video shared by Donkin sees Pink hugging the teen tight and telling her, “You’re gonna be okay.”

When the singer returned to the stage, she told the crowd, “everyone call your mom.”

“I haven’t seen her smile so much since,” Donkin said of her niece. “She’s just a huge, huge fan of Pink, and so was her mom, so it was just amazing she [Pink] took the time to give her a hug.”

Speaking to Yahoo!, Leah shared that she and her mom “used to sing [Pink’s songs] always together and dance around the house.”

The teen added that her moment with Pink made her “a lot happier.”

“I was crying a lot and she’s like, ‘Oh don’t cry, you look so pretty. Everything’s going to be okay,’” Leah recalled. “She was really nice. She’s really sweet.”

Ahead of the show, Donkin had shared a photo of Leah and her mom on Facebook along with her plan to get the teen a hug from the superstar.

“Ok guys Help me out,” Donkin wrote. “Leah and I are going to see @pink Monday 20th in Brisbane. Most of you know Leah and Harvey lost their beautiful mum Deb recently. We are planning on dancing for Deb the whole night. If you can share this post as much as you can in the hope that @pink might see it and give Leah a hug. That’s all we’re hoping for.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Quinn Rooney