Pink Spent New Year’s Eve in a Hospital

Singer Pink shared an update with fans from her hospital bed. On New Year’s Eve, she revealed she was hospitalized, and reflected on the ups and downs of 2025.

In a lengthy post, she spoke about balancing work, motherhood, marriage, and everything else. Topping the year off in the hospital wasn’t on her bingo card.

She captioned a post in part smiling, “I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025. This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty. And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business. The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams. Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all. Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness. So much beauty in amongst it all,” she noted.

She continued, saying her body forced her to rest and revealed she has to undergo a procedure. “I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport. And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.”

She concluded the post with well wishes for her fans and followers. “I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice,” she wrote.