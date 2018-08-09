Pink Spends Day With Family as She Recovers from Stomach Virus

Pink is on the mend after spending time in the hospital overseas.

The pop star, who was hospitalized earlier this week for a gastric virus, was spotted out in Sydney, Australia on Thursday while spending the day with her family.

After being rushed to the hospital Monday night just hours before she was set to perform, the singer is back on the mend and almost ready to get back on tour, she announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery,” the “What About Us” singer captioned the photo.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way,” the singer, who is currently on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, explained.

She then revealed that she had been released from the hospital, and was ordered to get plenty of “liquids and rest” in an effort to resume her tour.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” Pink continued. “Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Live Nation Australia and New Zealand tweeted Monday that after battling through a show Saturday, Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration. She was discharged Sunday but re-admitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday show.

Pink intends to return to the stage on Saturday, Aug. 11, adding that the postponed tour dates will be rescheduled. Until then, Pink said that she will be “drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids.”

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour began in Phoenix, Arizona in March before moving Down Under in July. However, she was forced to cancel her first show due to an upper respiratory infection. After being admitted to the hospital for “dehydration,” later discharged, and then readmitted, several more tour dates were postponed.

Hoping for a quick recovery for the pop icon!