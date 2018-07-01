Pink Shares Sweet Photos From Family’s Adventurous Bali Vacation

Pink and her family took a vacation to Bali this weekend, and made fans feel like they were there with her. She shared plenty of photos of family fun from Indonesia on Instagram.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer began sharing photos from Bali early Saturday, sharing photos of husband Carey Hart on a motorcycle and reaching a brewery. “We made it!!!!” Pink wrote.

Pink later shared a gallery of nine photos from the trip, writing in the caption, “Thank you to the people and the ocean and the energy of Bali. We love you.”

After the trip to Bali, Pink is heading to Australia to resume her Beautiful Trauma World Tour with a four-night stand in Perth. She will be in Australia and New Zealand until September. She then starts a U.S. tour in March, beginning with shows in Florida.

Scroll on for a look at Pink’s amazing family adventures in Bali.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, was also on the trip. He was most excited about riding an Indian Motorcylce for the first time. He also asked fans for tips on visiting Perth.

“Got to go for a fun lil putt [with] wifey [Pink] today! Her first time on an [Indian Motorcycle] [scout],” Hart wrote. “Thanks so much [Indian Motor Cycle Australia] for getting us dialed in with bikes while we are here in australia!!! I’m really looking forward to seeing the Aussie country side. Any good spots to check out around Perth? I need to get out of the city.”

Jameson might only be a year old, but he has already had plenty of adventures. When he was only 7 months old, Jameson took his first bike ride with his proud dad.

“My baby daddy is the best,” Pink wrote on Instagram last year.

Willow’s own hairdo often steals the scene when Pink shares photos. When Pink celebrated Jameson’s first birthday with a collection of photos showing Willow cuddling with her younger brother, Willow’s pink hair was all anyone could talk about. The photos from Bali show Willow still has the unforgettable hair color.

When Pink received the MTV Video Vanguard Award last summer, she famously delivered an inspiring speech about what she told Willow when her daughter said she was the “ugliest girl I know.”

“I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama,’” Pink said. “‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.’”

Pink and Hart, who is a former motorcycle and freestyle motocross racer, have been married since 2006, and started dating in 2002. In a 2017 Guardian interview, Pink admitted that “monogamy is hard work… But you do the work and it’s good again.”

It’s no surprise to see Pink take her kids on an exotic vacation or on a world tour. She told Redbook touring with her kids gives her special bonding time.

“We’ve been on the tour bus for three days and I haven’t slept, so that’s great,” Pink said. “I know this is going to be hard, but we’ll make amazing memories. When I left [for the Truth About Love Tour], Willow was 14 months, and I would come right offstage and breastfeed her. That was our bonding time and some of my favorite moments. Jameson is now doing the same thing.”

In that same Redbook interview, Pink said she enjoys meeting fans in stores and hearing how her music made an impact on them.

“No, because I have this thirst for connection. I’ve gotten tears in supermarkets about something I said that helped the person. I think that’s pretty cool. You want to come cry with me? I will cry with you,” she said.

Pink is still promoting Beautiful Trauma, her seventh studio album. The record includes the hits “What About Us,” “Whatever You Want” and the title track. It is her first album since 2012’s The Truth About Love, which includes “Just Give Me A Reason.”

Pink told NPR the title Beautiful Trauma comes from her personal struggle to hold on to the beautiful part of life, which can be traumatic.

“I also think that there’s really beautiful people in the world, and there’s more good than bad, and there’s love to be made and joy to be had. I try to hold on to the beautiful part,” Pink explained. “But, you know, my dad always says something to me: ‘I wish you enough.’ And what he means by that is, I wish you enough rain to be able to enjoy the sunshine. And I wish you enough hard times to be able to enjoy the easy bits. And that’s beautiful trauma to me.”

In one of the photos shared by Pink, the artist traveled to a brewery with her husband, Carey in Bali, writing in the caption, “We made it!”