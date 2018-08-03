Pink Responds to Criticism as Photos Show Her Lying out on Beach After Canceling Tour Date

Pink is coming for her haters again in an Instagram clapback focused on the “parasite paparazzi” who she says unfairly photographed her on the beach after postponing a show in Australia.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram to set the record straight about the paparazzi photo that showed her lounging in the sand at Byron Beach with her daughter Willow after she canceled Friday’s show in Sydney.

“I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it,” the “What About Us” singer wrote. “I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children.”

She explained that she’s “already been sick twice” during her Beautiful Trauma Tour — as have her kids, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1. She said she was able to “push through” the first few times being sick, but she needed to postpone Friday’s show to rest.

“This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine,” she wrote.

She went on to defend her dedication to not only her current tour, but her career overall.

“You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f—ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling,” she said. “I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not.”

She also wrote that the photo did not show her lying down and staying hydrated while her “friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move.”

“The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not,” Pink wrote.

She went on to say that despite feeling under the weather, “I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.”

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Pink’s Aug. 3 show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena had been postponed due to illness.

“P!nk is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and has received medical advice that she should not perform in order to facilitate her recovery,” the company stated via a press release.

She also confirmed the news via Twitter and apologized for missing the show.