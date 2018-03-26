Pink Postpones Another Concert as She Battles the Flu

Pink was forced to cancel another concert this weekend as the artist continues to battle a nasty case of the flu.

Days after cancelling a tour date in Montreal, Pink announced her Sunday show in Detroit, Michigan had to be called off as well.

The “So What?” singer posted a lengthy apology on Twitter.

“I’ve just seen the doctor here again in Montreal,” Pink wrote in a note. “I’m not going to be well enough to do the show tomorrow night in Detroit. I want to give you all the full show and not be hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice.”

“I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I’m very grateful for your understanding,” she continued. “I will absolutely do this show at a later date, and it will be the full show. Again, I’m very sorry and have tried so damn hard to avoid this. All my love.”

Pink admitted in her cancellation notice on Thursday that her entire family has been battling the flu for several weeks.

“I am absolutely GUTTED to announce that tomorrow’s show, March 23rd (Friday) will be postponed,” Pink wrote. “I will absolutely be back to perform for you all and I’m grateful for you wanting to come and be with us at all.”

“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way though these show because postponing sucks,” she added.

She did however assure fans that she plans to continue her Beautiful Trauma world tour, which runs through September culminating in a show in Auckland, New Zealand.

Pink was facing a similar illness back in February, but managed to power her way through a rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

She also, it what quickly became a meme on social media, was caught spitting out a cough drop just after the cameras cut to her to start her performance.

“It just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek,” Pink wrote in an Instagram post the day before the Super Bowl. “You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Pink’s next concert is scheduled for Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio.