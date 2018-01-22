Pink’s Philadelphia Eagles Are Going to the Super Bowl And She’s Psyched

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up securing a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game, and one person who is really psyched about it is pop-singer Pink.

She was previously tapped to sing the national anthem at this years Super Bowl and being a hometown girl from “The City of Brotherly Love,” Pink took to Twitter to let her excitement be known.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”

Many of her followers came out to show their support, with one person writing, “You singing the anthem is perfect!Before the ball is kicked off the world the world will see what Philly is about.music,sports,life,Philly.”

“How lucky are we that you are singing the National Anthem and love the Eagles,” another follower wrote.

Commenting on the fact that the Eagles will be going head-to-head against the New England Patriots in the big game, one fan said, “Your Eagles against my Patriots! So very excited to see you in the field!”

“We did it Pink!!! Finally!!!! I’m so excited it’s you singing. Feels like another sign this is our year! Let’s go Eagles,” someone else wrote.

On the whole, most of the commenters seem to be thrilled that Pink is singing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl, and are equally as thrilled to see if the Eagles can hold off the Patriots.

The big playoff game between the Vikings and the Eagles dominated in the Sunday TV ratings, pulling in the NFL‘s biggest audience since last year’s Super Bowl.

Fox aired the NFC championship game that drew in a 24.4 rating, which is down from the AFC championship match the aired on CBS last year that scored a 27.6 in the ratings.

Other networks opted to air mostly reruns, with one exception being a new episode of 60 Minutes which was down in the ratings, only grabbing a 0.8, as reported by Variety.

New episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank did air, but much like 60 Minutes, both were down from their typically consistent numbers.