Pink Reveals a Hard Truth About Herself and the Video Music Awards

As the MTV Video Music Awards continue gearing up, Pink has given an interview on the red carpet where she opened up about her relationship with the award show.

In the live stream interview, Pink said, “I’m a person who gets nominated, I usually don’t win. It’s come full circle because I used to get grounded for watching MTV.”

Pink’s music videos have been nominated 19 times for Video Music Awards, and have brought home the trophy 7 times. In 2001, her video for “Lady Marmalade,” from the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack, with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and rapper Lil’ Kim won Video of the Year and Best Video from a Film.

She’s also had wins from the videos for “Get The Party Started,” “Stupid Girls,” and “Just Give Me a Reason” (featuring Nate Ruess).

This year, Pink will be accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award which is presented “to music performers, recognizing accomplishments in music and film.”

Previous recipients of the award include Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Rihanna.

In a recent social media post, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart congratulated her on the achievement.

Happy I won’t be making a moon man tonight 😂. Looking forward to watching wifey @pink kill the #VMAs tonight, and get her well deserved Vanguard award. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

