Pink Shows off Microbraids in Throwback Thursday Instagram Snap

Pink is showing off “microbraids and attitude for days” in her latest throwback photo.

The three-time Grammy winner took to Instagram Thursday for a call back to 1997. In the photo, captioned “Throwback Thursday 97′ #microbraidsandattitudefordays,” the singer has her arms crossed in front of her chest as she throws the camera some serious attitude.

Throwback Thursday 😱97’ #microbraidsandanattitudefordays A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 1, 2018 at 9:23am PST

Fans of the singer were loving the throwback.

“Yes, girl! Rock it! I totally remember when that was cool! I think only you could bring it back,” one fan commented.

“Omg…Blast from the past. You are still gold,” wrote another.

While Pink is having fun posting throwback photos, she’s also busy at work getting ready for her performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl. The 38-year-old pop icon, hot off her emotional Grammys performance, will be singing the National Anthem. Meanwhile, Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. will sing “America the Beautiful” before the game.

Pink joins an exclusive group of talented performers who have sung “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the big game, including Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles and Christina Aguilera.

The game between the Eagles and Patriots is set to be a heated one, with New England having played in a total of seven Super Bowl games in the past 16 years. They have only lost twice, both times to the New York Giants, in 2008 and again in 2012.

While most will be tuning in for the game, many will be watching just for the commercials or the halftime show, which is to be headlined by Justin Timberlake, marking his third time performing during the big game.

Timberlake is keeping mum about any details surrounding his performance, but the speculation has been rampant, although nothing is likely to be confirmed until Timberlake takes the stage. Given that his new album, Man of the Woods, will be released on Feb. 2, it’s expected that he’ll perform at least one track from the set. It’s also likely that he’ll perform a few of his big hits, including “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”

Super Bowl LII airs on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4.