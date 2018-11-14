Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Threatens to Shoot California Wildfire Looters

Pink’s husband Carey Hart is taking an aggressive approach against potential looters during the California wildfires.

The former professional motorcycle racer issued an ominous warning Tuesday on Instagram, issuing a warning to looters who might want to bother the Malibu community.

“It’s unfortunate that some people take advantage of others in a crisis. While the Malibu fires have been burning, some locals have been fighting off and defending their property against the fires. There have been sightings of looters breaking in to homes. Well, if you are a looter, think twice if you are heading back into malibu,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, #DefendYourLand #2ndamendment

The post included an undated photo, as first reported by TMZ, of masked gunmen with a sign that reads, “Looters will be shot on site.”

According to the outlet, looting has become a major issue in the evacuation zone of the Woolsey Fire, which has seen thousands of people displaced from their homes, giving plenty of opportunities for criminals to break in and take things.

Pink and Hart were forced to flee their beachside property in Malibu, though their home was spared from destruction.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer also shared a message on social media related to wildfires on Friday, though hers was one of gratitude to firefighter putting their lives at risk to help contain the devastating fire.

“Just need to say THANKYOU to all of the firefighters. All of the first responders. All of the helpers. The thing to look for in tragedy is all of the helpers. We’re all so grateful for your bravery and selflessness,” Pink wrote on the tweet Friday.

The wildfire claimed the homes of many celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Gerard Butler.

Cyrus’ boyfriend Liam Hemsworth shared a heartbreaking image of the ruins of their Malibu home Tuesday.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days,” he wrote. “This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.”

The actor continued, “Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.”