Pink Donates Half a Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

P!nk is the latest celebrity to step up and make a large donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The official Twitter account for the Red Cross’ Los Angeles division revealed that the “Raise Your Glass” singer had donated $500,000 towards the organization’s hurricane relief efforts.

“Thank you P!nk from the bottom of our hearts for your donation of a half-million dollars to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts!” the organization shared.

Pink hasn’t formally announced the donation, so it appears she wanted to stay somewhat modest about the issue.

Numerous celebrities have stepped up to donate towards the cause.

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart, Alex Rodriguez and many others have made large donations.

In the music world, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and more have pledged donations to the efforts, which are expected to go on for years as Southeast Texas recovers from the floods.

Information on where to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be found here.

Photo Credit: RCA Records / Ryan-Aylsworth, Getty / Joe Scarnici / Stringer