Pink Posts Photo with Hugh Jackman After Hospitalization

Pink and Hugh Jackman posed for a photo-op on Saturday after the singer returned to the stage following a hospital visit.

Pink got back on stage with a bang after her health scare this week. She picked her Beautiful Trauma tour up in Sydney, Australia, where she performed for a crowd including Katy Perry and Jackman himself. The Australian actor posed with Pink in a photo he later posted on Instagram.

“The amazing Pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen!” he wrote. “And, she’s been sick all week. Inspiring.”

Pink re-posted the photo to her own feed, throwing some compliments right back at the star.

“Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life,” she wrote. “This guy is one of those rare unicorns. And my daughter was damn happy too.”

She posted a photo of Perry playing with her daughter as well. The singer got right down on the carpeted floor, where little Willow Sage Hart was surrounded by toys.

“Thank you Katy Perry for coming to the show and for pretending to be a lizard with my girl :),” she joked. “we love you darlin’!”

The show contained all of the usual acrobatic, high wire stunts that Pink is known for, according to a report by PEOPLE, despite her condition. The 38-year-old singer was hospitalized in Sydney on Monday, where she was reportedly treated for a stomach virus. She was out of commission for several days, and found it hard to get any resting done as the papparazzi hounded her.

“Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery,” she wrote. “On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way.”

When she finally took the stage again on Saturday, she was reportedly in high spirits. Pink was apologetic to the crowd for missing three shows in a row, and she did her best to make up for it.

“I wanna tackle all of you,” she said. “Hope I didn’t screw up anybody’s week. Sorry if I did. But we’re gonna party tonight.”

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” she joked.

“Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” added the “What About Us” singer, thanking the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the care they provided in helping her overcome a gastric virus. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Pink has shows scheduled in Australia and New Zealand through Sep 11. After that, the tour will resume in March in Florida, and take her all over the U.S.