Pink Reveals Pic Of Fully Inked Up Hubby Carey Hart In Hilariously Tiny Bathing Suit

Everyone has their summer holiday traditions. Things like grilling out, swimming, maybe go camping. For Pink‘s husband, pro motocross competitor Carey Hart, he likes to rock out in a Speedo, it seems.

Hanging out around a campsite, Hart stands in front of a tent donning only a tiny green bathing suit bottom that does little more than allowing him to show off his fully tattooed body.

Pink posted the pic to her Instagram, captioning it, “Happy Memorial Day. ‘Merica,” as Carey shoots two big thumbs up at the camera.

While Hart is well-known for being an ink addict, one follower pointed out that he’s noticeably missing some artwork on one part of his body.

The commenter wrote, “I always thought you was covered in tats head to toe. You need to start that other leg it’s looking very bare.”

Another person joked, “He can be a stripper for Halloween he got the panties.”

People familiar with them will know the couple has had quite the ride, relationship wise.

They first began dating way back in 2001, after meeting at the X Games.

In 2004, Pink proposed to Hart at one of his races by holding up a sign that said, “Will You Marry Me?”

They were married in 2006 but just two years later they announced they were separating. During their separation, Hart’s brother died in a tragic motocross competition accident.

After going to marriage counseling, the couple began dating again and eventually fully reconciled. They never divorced.

In 2011, Pink delivered their first child and just last year their second was born.

While they’ve certainly been through a lot, more than many other couples could withstand, it’s great to see they’ve emerged with a strong relationship and a great collective sense of humor.

