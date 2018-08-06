Pink Hospitalized for Virus Canceling Second Show

Pink was hospitalized in Sydney, Australia Monday with a virus, forcing her to postpone a second show in four days on her Beautiful Trauma Tour, her promoter said in a tweet.

UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. pic.twitter.com/YDzt6Aheiy — Live Nation AUS & NZ (@LiveNationOzNz) August 6, 2018

Live Nation Australia and New Zealand tweeted that after battling through a show Saturday, Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration. She was discharged Sunday but readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery,” the tweet read.

Sony Music Australia retweeted Live Nation’s announcement, wishing her a “speedy recovery” with a message to “feel better soon.” Pink retweeted Sony’s message on her official timeline.

We wish @Pink a speedy recovery and hope she feels better soon. ❤️ Sending Love. https://t.co/B2X1G38Iym — Sony Music Australia (@SonyMusicAU) August 6, 2018

Both the postponed Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

The hospitalization comes days after the iconic pop singer responded to criticism about her visiting the beach after canceling her Friday show. The 38-year-old set the record straight on Friday, posting a paparazzi image of her and her daughter longing in the Byron Beach sand. She wrote that “I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect fo army fans I will attempt it.”

She explained that she had already been sick twice during the tour — as have her kids, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1. She wrote that while she was able to “push through” the first few times being sick, she needed to postpone Friday’s show to rest, citing antibiotics, steroids and other medications she’d taken to try and shake off her illness.

She defended her overall career as evidence that she is a hard worker and values performing for her fans.

You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never f—ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling,” she said. “The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not.”

Live Nation had previously announced that Friday’s show was postponed because Pink was suffering from an upper respiratory infection.

She also fell ill with the flu one day before she sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis in February. She powered through then, too, giving a strong, emotional performance. Watch it here.