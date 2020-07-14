Pink Blasts 'Selfish Idiots' in New Face Mask Photo

✖

Pink has spoken out once again on people electing not to wear face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post on Monday, the "What About Us" singer and former COVID patient posted a selfie, showing off her face mask while taking issue with those who don't cover their faces.

"I have asthma and I'm wearing TWO masks," Pink wrote in the caption. "I'm breathing fine and I'm not a selfish idiot! WEAR A MASK IT'S NOT THAT HARD." She closed with a thumbs-up emoji and a "happy Monday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:16am PDT

The singer, who's never been hesitant to speak her mind, has a particular sore spot for those who avoid mask-wearing after suffering from COVID-19 herself. In April, the popstar opened up about the "really, really scary" coronavirus symptoms she and her 3-year-old son Jameson faced. After testing positive for the coronavirus, a second test had a negative result. However, Pink and Jameson allegedly had the "worst of it," but husband Carey Hart and their 8-year-old daughter Willow have been healthy.

That same month, Pink had an Instagram Live chat with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff, where she revealed that her son had been "feeling better" after they were "really, really sick" before. "There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life," she explained. "It's funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It's not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this."

Hart also spoke up about the ordeal, which he called "intense," while speaking to The Jason Ellis Show. "They both got extremely sick," Hart explained. "My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people... My wife got it pretty bad as well. She has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."

Despite the overwhelming amount of research that indicates that the spread of coronavirus would be slowed significantly if people wore a mask when in public, it has still become a political issue of sorts. Back in May, Pink addressed some of the adamant mask-free crowd in a now-deleted post on Instagram, where she asked them to "refuse all medical treatment for this illness since I knowingly took risks against medical advice."