Piers Morgan Slams ‘Eco-Warriors’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with New Plane Photo, Gets Lit up on Twitter

Piers Morgan stirred up trouble yet again on Twitter this week after taking shots at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The British pundit posted a photo of himself reading a magazine in an airplane seat on Tuesday, praising himself for flying economy while condemning the royal family’s environmental efforts. As always, Morgan’s post launched an onslaught of Twitter arguments.

Morgan was sitting in an average airplane seat on Tuesday, apparently flying British Airways. He made a sarcastic quip about Markle and Prince Harry, feeling that this unassuming air travel trip made more of an environmental impact than their initiatives have.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Memo to ‘eco-warriors’ Meghan & Harry: this is what Economy to Nice looks like. Try it some time,” Morgan wrote. he included the hashtag “Man Of The People,” further insinuating that he was more in touch with the average person than the royal figures he was criticizing.

Piers that is probably the first and last time you’ve flown economy and you’re only doing it for the publicity 🙄 — Emma (@Emsjcurtis) August 20, 2019

Of course, Twitter users fanned the flames of Morgan’s post in all different directions. Many followers laughed at his tone and felt that he had a good point when it comes to actionable change.

“True… Celebs who fly private jets lose the right to lecture people on climate change,” one person wrote.

“I don’t know what your problem is… They planted some trees somewhere apparently,” quipped another.

Yes this really does look like ‘Economy’….. pic.twitter.com/9ppnwbVnSl — Bruno O’Beirne (@NiallJames8787) August 20, 2019

On the flip side, many rolled their eyes at Morgan, feeling he was intentionally trying to stir up a controversy. Many posted links to past posts where he showed off his travel accommodations in first class, and others questioned is interest in environmentalism in other ways.

“Bore off!! Question: How do you travel to [Good Morning Britain] each morning? Walk, cycle or even public transport? I doubt it,” one person tweeted. “Give it a break!! Your constant tweets about H+M are boring.”

“Come on now Piers you ALWAYS fly First on a long haul flight,” added journalist Nadia Essex. “When was the last time you offset any of your own carbon footprint?”

@piersmorgan man of the people!!! First class flights, six star hotels???? pic.twitter.com/SVRKuceeAZ — Damian Winstone (@dwinstone1968) August 20, 2019

“It’s great you’re flying out economy, it’s just that you keep coming back,” another person joked with a winking emoji.

Morgan has been going after Markle and Prince Harry wherever possible for months now, typically with the same result. Morgan is good at drumming up controversy on social media, though more and more respondents are calling his posts transparent.

In this case, Morgan was responding to Markle and Prince Harry’s recent ride in Elton John’s private jet. However, as many Twitter users pointed out, the couple does not really have the option to fly on a public plane due to safety concerns. In the meantime, both continue to speak out about climate change in public forums.