Pierce Brosnan’s Throwback Photo Celebrates 23 Christmases With Wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan spent Christmas looking back at fond memories.

The former James Bond leading man shared a throwback photo on Instagram Monday of his first Christmas spent with now-wife Keely Shaye Smith in 1994. The couple posed in London, he wrote, but they had met earlier that year in Mexico.

The couple have now been married for 16 years after saying their vows in Ireland in August 2001. They also have two sons together, Dylan, 20, and Paris, 16.

London 1994 our first Christmas …

Fans swooned over the sweet tribute, writing messages of love and support for the longtime couple.

“Now this is a man! And this is a relationship,” one follower wrote. Another replied, “His wife has always been and is a very beautiful woman… congratulations for all his family.”

“And the first of many many more Christmases!” one fan looked retrospectively.

Brosnan has raved about his wife at every chance, sharing his love and affection for her throughout the years.

“I found a great woman in Keely Shaye,” he told PEOPLE of their blissful relationship. “Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

Smith returned the compliment, adding, “He’s intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul. And, like a fine wine, he’s aging beautifully.”

Brosnan said spending time together has been the key to their successful marriage.

“My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine,” he said. “We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”

Brosnan was married previously to Cassandra Harris from 1980 to 1991, until she died of ovarian cancer. The former couple shared one son together, Sean, and Brosnan adopted her children, Charlotte and Chris, after their father died. Charlotte has also passed away from ovarian cancer.

Photo credit: Instagram / @piercebrosnanofficial @nigelbarryphoto