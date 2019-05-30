Pierce Brosnan Weighs in on Robin Williams’ Death With Heartbreaking Statement

Pierce Brosnan still misses Robin Williams, five years after the death of his Mrs. Doubtfire co-star.

“His humanity was so far reaching, and joy of people, and love of life, bountiful,” Brosnan told Esquire in a new profile this week. “Oh, Robin, still, his passing still hurts deeply. I miss him.”

Mrs. Doubtfire was Brosnan’s breakthough film after starring on television in Remington Steele and before he finally got to star in a James Bond movie. The film also starred Sally Field.

“Pierce is perfect, in every way. During all the months of shooting Mrs. Doubtfire I never knew which man I was more in love with, Robin or Pierce,” Field told Esquire. “Luckily, I didn’t have to choose. I got to be around them both.”

“[Robin] was brilliant. Sally was gorgeous. She and I got on like gas on fire. It was so delightfully enchanting. It was just delightful,” Brosnan said of making the film.

The actor also recalled meeting Williams for the first time in San Francisco, where the film was being made.

“And they said, ‘Do you want to meet Robin Williams?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure,’” Brosnan recalled. “I went into the makeup trailer and Robin was there. He was sitting at the end of the trailer in his Hawaiian shirt and his big hairy arms, and his hairy legs coming out of his cargo pants. But he had the head of Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Although Brosnan and Williams did not get to make another movie together, Brosnan has frequently shared memories of working with Williams on social media. Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Williams’ death, he remembered the scene where Williams’ character through a piece of fruit at him.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday,” Brosnan wrote in August 2017. “It was a San Francisco morning on the set of “Mrs Doubtfire” …a drive by fruiting…I thought we would be there all morning trying to get the shot, Robin nailed it on the second take. I am so proud to have been part of that movie and to have known the great Robin Williams.”

Brosnan also reunited with the former child actors who starred in the movie for The Today Show last year.

During the reunion, Lisa Jakub, who played Lydia, said she “learned so much” from being around Williams.

“I learned how to be in the moment. One of the things that made Robin so brilliant at what he did was as an actor, as a performer, he was present,” Jakub told Today. “He was reacting to what was going on around him. And I think that that’s a really valuable thing, just to learn about life; to be in that moment so you can really experience it and react in an authentic way.”

Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014 at age 63 from suicide. He also suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, according to a coroner’s report, and reportedly dementia.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images