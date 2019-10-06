Phil Collins Fans Send Love to Genesis Rocker After Wheelchair Photos Come Out

Phil Collins’ fans are sending love to the singer after his recent health scares. The Genesis drummer was photographed in a wheelchair last week before he then fell on stage during a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina. For his followers, this is devastating news.

Collins was on stage at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte last weekend when he fell backwards out of a chair during a performance. After that, The Sun published photos of Collins looking a little frail, sitting in a wheelchair on his way to and from his car. He is reportedly suffering from permanent nerve damage and back pain, and fans are sending their best.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Saw him with Genesis twice when he was in his prime… only wish him the best,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “Love the music that he’s churned out over the years.”

“He is such an amazing talent who has given us so much great music through the years. I am happy to hear he is still singing and bringing joy to his fans,” added another.

“It’s so refreshing to read such nice positive comments from everyone,” a third person noted. “I love watching Phil plays drums and sing at the same time, he still sounds great!”

At 68 years old, Collins’ condition is a little alarming for his age. The musician has reportedly been driven around by a chauffeur, and helped around in a wheelchair by his assistant beyond that. Some photos show that he can get on his feet for brief spurts.

Facebook commenters noted that Collins is open about his condition, often explaining it in between songs at recent concerts. However, he did lose control last Sunday. Video published by TMZ showed Collins falling out of his chair in the middle of a performance.

Collins was reportedly stepping away from the drums while his son, 18-year-old Nick, played a drum solo. Collins got to the chair with the help of just a cane, but when he arrived he could not steady himself, and fell backwards out of the seat.

Even then, Collins took his fall in stride. He got back into a sitting position with some help and gave the crowd a thumbs up.

Collins’ issues reportedly originate with a dislocated vertebrae he sustained while on tour with Genesis. He had neck surgery to repair some spinal and nerve damage there, and he stopped drumming altogether for some time. His last round of back surgery was in 2015. During his recovery from that, he fell and fractured his foot, further complicating matters for him.

Collins is still out on the Still Not Dead Yet Live! tour, with dates scheduled all around the U.S. in the coming weeks. His website has all the details and updates.