‘Phantom of the Opera’ Star Dies of Bowel Cancer: Ben Lewis Was 46

Stage actor Ben Lewis has died. He was 46.

The English-Australian actor is best known for playing the titular character in London’s original and long-running West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. He died from an “incurable” form of bowel cancer that he was diagnosed with in February 2024, which was revealed to the public by his family in July 2025. He passed away on October 6, with his wwife by his side.

“He had no symptoms but by the time it was discovered, the cancer had already spread to his lymph nodes and liver,” said a GoFundMe page started by his family. “Despite his strength and determination, the cancer has proved to be quite aggressive and resistant to the chemotherapy drugs.”

Tons of fans and peers from around the globe posted tributes to the actor.

Webber himself made a post about Lewis the day of his death.

“I first met Ben when he premiered the marvellous Australian production of Love Never Dies in which he played the Phantom. After his huge personal success in the role, he came to London to play Phantom in the original show,” Webber said. “His triumph in the role played a huge part in The Phantom of the Opera’s continuing London run.”

Webber continued on to say that he feels “a personal connection with Ben’s horrible cause of death.”

“My own son Nick died of stomach and bowel cancer. Had he lived, he would have been the same age as Ben when he so tragically died,” Webber said. “These dreadful stomach and bowel cancers are increasingly afflicting young men who are ever more often being taken from us so cruelly, so early. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and family. Ben will be sorely missed by his many friends in theatre all over the world.”

His friend and fellow actor Todd Woodbridge also paid tribute on Instagram.

“Today we lost [one] of my families dearest friends way too young, Ben Lewis, and the Australian musical theatre family lost one of the greats!… he was one of the great humans, funny, caring and a wonderful mentor to all of the people he worked with,” he wrote. “Sending our love to all the family tonight.”