Peter Fonda’s Family Releases Statement Following Passing: ‘Raise a Glass to Freedom’

Peter Fonda has died, and his family is deep in mourning. Hours after the acting legend, who was best known for his roles in Easy Rider and The Wild Angels, passed away, his family issued a statement to press, revealing his death and the details surrounding it. They revealed the time he died, as well as the cause of death.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away,” the family said in statement, via NBC News. “Fonda, 79 years old, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.”

The family then went on to express their sadness, saying it is “one saddest moments” they’ve experienced. They also hoped Fonda’s fans would carrying on his memory by “raising a glass to freedom.”

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the family said. “And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Fonda’s sister, Grace and Frankie and Barbarella actress Jane Fonda, also issued a statement to Variety. She revealed that she and Peter’s other loved ones had “beautiful alone time” with the Ulee’s Gold star before his death.

“I am very sad,” Jane said. “He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

No funeral arrangements for the late legend have been announced as of press time.

Photo Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images