Pete Davidson Calls UCF Students ‘Privileged Idiots’ in Expletive-Laced Rant for Breaking No-Cellphone Rule

Pete Davidson’s punchlines turned into plain old insults this week during a show at the University of Central Florida. The Saturday Night Live comedian was performing stand-up there when he reportedly became incensed by the sight of cell phones in the crowd. Davidson called his audience “privileged little a—holes” from the stage.

Davidson was headlining a stand-up comedy show at the Orlando-based college on Monday night when he went off-script. The comedian was performing to a packed house, but when he saw cell phone screens lighting up in the audience, he was furious. Audience members later posted videos of Davidson’s outrage online.

“Don’t f—ing ruin the show for people who actually want to be here,” he said. “F—ing grow up, OK? It says no phones.”

Davidson took the no-phones rule at his show very seriously, though it was unclear whether this was the usual courtesy of a live show or a more strict rule imposed for this particular performance. Either way, the audience’s laughter began to wane as Davidson threatened to send security out after phone users.

“I have to have my f—ing boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f—ing embarrassing,” he said.

“Don’t you want adults to respect us? Don’t you want your parents to, like, be proud of you? You know how f—ing embarrassing it is to be our age and walk out and knows everybody thinks you’re a f—ing idiot? Grow the f— up,” he went on. “That’s why the world is gonna end in 25 years, because you’re all f—ing retarded.”

pete davidson had a whole meltdown in front of some college kids and called us all bitches and r-words….. then he got pressed that no one was laughing at his lame ass jokes? girl eye- 😗 pic.twitter.com/WWNFrZ6Rnk — 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖆™️ (prod. SUGA) (@grigiogurlz) August 27, 2019

Attendees of the show later took to social media, ironically discussing Davidson’s outburst on the very devices he had shouted at them for. A few claimed that there were no signs specifying his phone preferences. Others made memes out of the situation, mocking Davidson’s rage.

Officials from the University of Central Florida gave a statement about the performance to The Hollywood Reporter. While comedy shows are expected to get crass, they said that the school was not pleased when his anger seemed to exceed the realm of jokes.

“Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all,” the spokesperson said. “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”

Davidson did finish his set after about 90 seconds of outrage, but some felt that the night was already irredeemable. So far he has not commented on the incident.