Pete Davidson Spotted Hugging It out With Friend Machine Gun Kelly After Concerning Instagram Post

When Machine Gun Kelly makes a promise, he follows through. After telling his friend Pete Davidson he was rushing to New York to check in on him following the concerning Instagram post the Saturday Night Live star published Saturday, Kelly was at Rockefeller Center to meet him.

After the SNL broadcast was over, Davidson joined Kelly outside 30 Rock with two other women in a black SUV, an eyewitness told E! News. The outlet also published paparazzi photos of Kelly and Davidson hugging it out.

Their SUV stopped at the Four Seasons to drop off Kelly. Davidson got out to hug his friend again before being dropped off at his apartment with one of the women downtown.

On Saturday morning, Davidson posted a disturbing message on his Instagram page, writing, “I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

He later deleted his Instagram account, and was met with support from his fans and celebrity friends. Kelly, who filmed the movie Big Time Adolescence in Syracuse, said he planned to rush to New York to meet check on him.

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that,” Kelly wrote.

Singer Ariana Grande, whom Davidson was engaged to until October, also tweeted her support and was reportedly at 30 Rock Saturday night as well.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” Grande tweeted. “I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

After the New York City Police Department did a wellness check and NBC confirmed Davidson arrived at the Saturday Night Live studios, he only briefly appeared on the show. He was in a pre-taped sketch parodying the Oscars host search and introduced Miley Cyrus’ performance of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

According to TMZ, he missed the dress rehearsal and his parts were cut from the live sketches. The site reported that he spent most of the show in his dressing room, wearing his pajamas. A source said he asked a cast member for a hug during a commercial break, and the cast member obliged.

Davidson has not commented since deleting his Instagram page. E! News reports that he has cancelled a performance in Los Angeles though.

