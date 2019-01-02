Pete Davidson Reveals Louis C.K. Tried to Get Him Fired From ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson has no sympathy for Louis C.K. after C.K.’s recent stand-up bit criticizing the Parkland shooting survivors has earned controversy.

Davidson, 25, returned to the stand-up stage in Boston on New Year’s Eve, just weeks after posting a seemingly suicidal message to Instagram that concerned fans.

According to a report from E!, included in his set was a bit where the Saturday Night Live comic jokingly wished for C.K.’s death.

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence,” Davidson told the crowd, according to a report from E! “Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?”

He followed it up with, “That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari, but Aziz has been nice to me recently.”

Davidson wasn’t finished, however. According to Us Weekly, he explained that years ago, when C.K. was hosting SNL, he “told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away.” He also said that C.K. told longtime executive producer Lorne Michaels that Davidson “smokes so much weed that it just makes people uncomfortable.”

“Then five years later this motherf—er’s been locking doors and jerking off in front of people,” Davidson said, referring to C.K.’s sexual misconduct scandal, in which five women accused him of harassment, including masturbating in front of them. In a lengthy statement following the New York Times expose, C.K. admitted that “these stories are true.”

Davidson’s jokes about the 50-year-old comic come on the heels of another controversy surrounding him after he made fun of Davidson’s generation for using gender-neutral pronouns and speaking out against guns.

“Testify in front of Congress, these kids, what the f—? What are you doing?” C.K. said in leaked audio footage from a December stand-up show. “‘Cause you went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kind in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

Many of the survivors of the Feb. 14, 2017 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead have spoken on behalf of gun reform.

The bit drew a sharp rebuke from one victim’s father, who asked, “Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”