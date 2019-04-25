Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Split and Fans Are Weighing In

Are Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson officially over? A source familiar with the situation told Entertainment Tonight that the Saturday Night Live star and Underworld actress are not currently dating, but that they are still on good terms.

“They’re still friends but are not on romantic terms,” the source said.

Another source told PEOPLE this week that the couple is still together, but that they’ve “decided to slow things down.”

“Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit,” the source said. “They’re still dating as of now.”

Fans reacted on Twitter, but many of them weren’t surprised.

“You mean to tell me that a 45 yo dating a 25 yo isn’t a serious relationship,” one Twitter user wrote sarcastically.

“This is almost as bad as hearing Trump got Elected,” someone said.

The two had been making headlines in recent months for their lip-locking sessions in public after first sparking romance rumors at a Golden Globes afterparty in January.

Beckinsale, 45, briefly addressed her romance with Davidson, 25, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in March. “I’ve never been in this position before,” she admitted. “Never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.”

Davidson previously defended their 20-year age gap while on SNL.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” he said during a “Weekend Update” segment in March. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

The two appeared to have been growing close, not just from the PDA-filled outings, but also because Davidson recently joined Beckinsale for a family dinner. He was spotted with Beckinsale, her mom, actress Judy Loe, and her stepfather, Roy Battersby. The four were seen at Nobu in Malibu, California in March. Later, Davidson was pictured driving all three home from dinner.

Davidson and Beckinsale allowed rumors of their romance to swirl for weeks before making their public debut at a New York Rangers hockey game in early March, putting on a pretty bold public display of affection. Photos of from the event went viral as fans zoomed in on the reactions of other celebrities sitting nearby.