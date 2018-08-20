Pete Davidson Pulled Over and Friend Arrested for Marijuana Possession

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and fellow comedian Joey Gay were pulled over by police officers in Upstate New York earlier this month, but Davidson avoided having to go to jail.

Davidson, 24, and Gay, 47, were pulled over in Fayetteville, New York on Aug. 11 at around 4:25 a.m., according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. Davidson was mentioned as an “associated person” in the arrest report and passed a field sobriety test.

Gay was searched and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, and cited for unlawful possession of marijuana. A source told PEOPLE that authorities found weed and weed edibles on him.

TMZ‘s sources said the police officers smelled marijuana, which led to the search. It is not clear why their car was pulled over in the first place, but PEOPLE‘s source said they were “randomly” pulled over.

Gay and Davidson appear to be close friends, based on Gay’s Instagram account. On April 3, Gay posted a selfie with Davidson flipping off the camera in the background. “My son,” Gay wrote in the caption.

“Thanks dad. So proud couldn’t have done it without you,” Davidson sarcastically responded.

On July 25, Gay shared a photo with Davidson’s fiance, singer Ariana Grande, in his passenger seat.

Davidson has made no secret about his marijuana habits, making it a central part of his jokes. He once told High Times he started using marijuana in his late teens to help curb the symptoms of Crohn’s Disease.

In an interview with Marc Maron last year, Davidson even said he thought his marijuana use was the reason for the mental breakdowns he suffered in late 2016. He was later told he might be bipolar.

“I’ve been a pothead forever,” Davidson said in 2017. “Around October [or] September [2016], I started having mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage. I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’”

Davidson said he stopped using weed, but then doctors gave him some unexpected news.

“They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again – and I’m on meds,” Davidson said.

Davidson said he has never used any other drugs. He was later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images