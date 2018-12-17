Pete Davidson Reportedly Ordered Security to Keep Ariana Grande From Coming to ‘SNL’ Set

Pete Davidson wanted no part in Ariana Grande‘s visit to Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The singer reportedly made her way to 30 Rockefeller Center after Davidson shared a concerning Instagram message that appeared to be suicidal, but Davidson asked security to keep her at bay, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the SNL actor told the outlet that Davidson knew his ex-fiancée was on her way after she called friends telling them she was heading over to NBC, who in turn let Davidson know.

As previously reported, Davidson concerned fans after sharing an Instagram post that said he did not “want to be on this Earth anymore.”

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Grande tweeted a short time later, “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Davidson’s Instagram profile was deleted less than 40 minutes after he shared the message. Just earlier, he had shared another note about his mental health, praising rapper Kanye West for being open about his struggles with mental health.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

West had recently gotten into a social media tiff with Grande, who made a joke about West’s ongoing Twitter argument with rapper Drake, who West said targets people suffering from mental illness.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm,” West wrote on Saturday, “but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” he added later.

Davidson later shared his message thanking West for speaking out about mental health, then shared his alarming, seemingly suicidal message. He received a wellness check from the New York City Police Department and was cleared to stay at work at SNL.

However, Davidson reportedly missed dress rehearsal entirely, forcing his co-stars to cut him from some of his sketches. Sources told TMZ that he spent most of the night in his dressing room. His only contribution to live show was to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance. Other than that, he appeared only in a pre-recorded skit about the Oscars hosting controversy.

Following the show, Davidson reportedly left in an SUV with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who tweeted that he was flying to New York to visit his friend and Big Time Adolescence co-star.

“I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete,” he wrote. “Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Grande has since deleted all of her tweets from the whole ordeal. She expressed remorse for her part in it. “Man I’m sorry I told a dumb joke,” she tweeted. “I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want is everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My God.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).