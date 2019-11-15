Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Seemingly Confirm Romance After Being Photographed Holding Hands

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber appear to have confirmed their romance after the two were photographed holding hands on Wednesday. The two were spotted in upstate New York, about three weeks after the two were first linked. Earlier this month, she was also seen wearing a gold necklace with a “P” charm, which could either refer to Davidson or her brother Presley.

PEOPLE and E! News published photos of the two holding hands outside a grocery store. It was warm enough for Davidson, 25, to just wear a blue sweatshirt and blue pants while Gerber, 18, wore a white beanie, leather black coat, a striped sweater and blue jeans.

It’s not clear why the two were outside New York, especially since Davidson has to be back in the city for a new Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The two sparked romance rumors in late October, especially after they were seen at the restaurant Sadelle’s in New York City. They have been almost inseparable since then, even though Gerber lives in Malibu.

Gerber was also seen at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 6 wearing a “P” charm on her necklace. That could have been a reference to Davidson, but she is also very close to her brother Presley, 20.

“They have been friends for a while now and run in the same friend circle, but became romantic recently,” a source told E! News. “They started hanging out alone more often after meeting up in NYC in October.”

The source added, “Kaia expressed she loved Pete’s personality. She thinks he is charming and is very intrigued.”

Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande briefly last year, then dated Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. Davidson and Qualley split early last month.

As for Gerber, she is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. In October, she told Vogue she developed her interest in modeling on her own. She signed with an agency at 13.

“From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom,” Gerber explained. “As I get older, it happens even more, and it’s not just a visual thing: It’s everything from our mannerisms to our voices. It used to be that I didn’t see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is.”

She continued, “But the biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom. Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that’s something for which I’m beyond grateful.”

A new episode of SNL airs Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET with Harry Styles hosting and performing.

