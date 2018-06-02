Pete Davidson Gets Ariana Grande Tattoos After Confirming Relationship

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande confirmed their new relationship this week, but they are already serious about each other.

Fresh off making their relationship Instagram official, Davidson took the relationship to the next level when he revealed two new tattoos, one on his neck, the other on his right thumb, both seemingly tributes to his new girlfriend.

The neck tattoo shows a black bunny mask, mirroring the one worn by Grande on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album. The second tattoo, on his thumb, is of her initials, “AG.”

Photos of the tattoos, first reported by Entertainment Tonight, were posted on social media Saturday by Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese.

“We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles,” Reese said on Instagram. “Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018

Davidson’s new tattoos join his ink of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, which Clinton responded to saying, “This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years.”

Grande and Davidson made their relationship official this week after posting a side by side shot of them in Harry Potter robes.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened …,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote, referring to the second book in the J.K. Rowling-penned series.

They had previously teased their pairing with some comments, left on a photo of Grande and friend Kid Orange.

“Love this caption,” Davidson wrote. “Caption queen.”

Grande responded, “King of loving my captions.”

Davidson has also appeared in several of Grande’s Instagram stories over the past few days, including a shot of the singer watching him on stage and another of Davidson backstage at one of Grande’s rehearsals.

The new relationship comes after Grande broke up with Mac Miller, with some fans questioning the couple’s split on social media. Grande shut one fan down after they insinuated that Miller’s recent DUI was a result of his split with the star.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which [by the way] isn’t the case (just ‘Cinderalla’ is [about] me,” she wrote in a note on Twitter.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” Grande continued. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that,” she wrote.

“Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”