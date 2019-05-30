Pete Davidson Deletes All His Instagram Posts After Kate Beckinsale Split

Pete Davidson wiped his Instagram profile clean once again, nearly a month after his split from Kate Beckinsale.

Fans noticed early Thursday morning that Davidson, 25, had deleted every single post from Instagram — a social media profile he just recently returned to. Most of his photos were taken by his photographer friend, Marcus Russell Price.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The blackout came nearly a month after a source told Us Weekly that the Saturday Night Live comic and Beckinsale had broken up after nearly four months together. “They are done,” the source said.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “They’re still friends, but are not on romantic terms.”

Davidson and the Underworld star, 45, first started dating in January when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty. In the months that followed, they were spotted holding hands and kissing in public multiple times. Davidson even brought the relationship up on SNL one night, going after people who held issue with their 20-year age difference.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” he said during a “Weekend Update” segment in March. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

While Beckinsale stayed mostly mum about the relationship, she did tell the Los Angeles Times in March that she was “surprised by the interest” in her personal life.

“I’ve never been in this position before,” she explained. “[I’ve] never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to.”

Previously, Beckinsale was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016. She shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 20, with ex-partner Michael Sheen.

Davidson is no stranger to purging his Instagram account. He frequently wipes it clean and most notably did so in December after he shared a troubling message that read, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

During a “Weekend Update” segment in January with SNL alum John Mulaney, Davidson addressed the incident, which alarmed many of his fans and followers. Davidson and Mulaney discussed how Mulaney has been helping Davidson live a more “sober and domestic” life. Davidson made a joke about his alarming message, which led Mulaney to tell him that people love him and they’re glad he’s OK.